UH Board of Regents to hold special session on president amid leadership criticism

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Board of Regents will convene Thursday on its Manoa campus as they evaluate the university’s leadership.

It’ll be the first since three state senators — Michelle Kidani, Donovan Dela Cruz and Donna Mercado Kim — blasted UH President David Lassner in a joint-statement, suggesting a change in leadership might be necessary.

They said their criticism stems from interactions with him and community feedback.

The UH Board of Regents is in charge of hiring and firing the university’s president.

According to the meeting agenda, members will discuss their role in evaluating the position.

Board officials told Hawaii News Now they plan to evaluate Lassner like they do near the end of each academic year.

It’s set to start at 9 a.m. and is livestreamed on the UH Board of Regents website.

