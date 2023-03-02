Surfer struck by canoe off Waikiki files suit, claiming paddlers were out of their depth

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A surfer who was struck by a canoe in Waikiki more than 18 months is suing the paddlers who allegedly ran him over.

Kai Keuning suffered severe brain injuries when he was hit in the head by a four-man canoe at Tongg’s surf break in Waikiki in July 2021.

His lawyer said the 19-year-old still hasn’t fully recovered from the near-fatal accident.

“He has been in and out of the hospital, multiple rehab. He still has a clot in his brain. It’s one they can’t operate on,” said attorney Jim Bickerton.

The suit said the paddlers include developer Chris Flaherty and DHHL Chair nominee Kali Watson. Neither could be reached for comment.

The suit alleges that the paddlers caused the accident by getting in the middle of the surf break where Keuning and others were surfing.

“They were just being cocky. They thought they were really good, really skilled and could maneuver their way around the crowd,” said Bickerton.

Bickerton said the hospital bills alone were more than half a million dollars.

Due to his brain injury, Keuning has memory loss and has a hard time focusing his attention on subjects,” Bickerton said.

“It took him months and months in rehab just to be able to walk properly and to be able to talk the way he can now,” he said.

But Bickerton says Keuning, now in college in Arizona, is lucky that lifeguards responded so quickly to the accident.

“I’m certain that it would have been fatal if it was at a different break ... wasn’t within eyeshot of a condominium or wasn’t within the immediate range of the lifeguards and their jet skis,” said Bickerton.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.