Surf photographers display breathtaking stills of ‘the Eddie’ in Chinatown art exhibit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than a month after one of the world’s most well-known surf competitions ended, the artists that documented that historic day are sharing their work.

For surf photographers, it doesn’t get any better than capturing shots of The Eddie.

Paul Strouse owns a gallery in Chinatown at 19 N. Pauahi — He is one of 11 photographers showcasing some of the images they captured at Waimea Bay on Jan. 22.

”It felt like I was witnessing history,” said Strouse as he reflected on the surf competition that, when conditions are right, brings tens of thousands to Oahu’s north shore.

Strouse is opening his studio to the public to exhibit some of the most breathtaking photos, along with the following photographers who were there that day:

Brent Bielmann

Brian Bielmann

Kammeran Keola

Ryan CraigJ

oey Trisolini

Paul Strouse

Tom Servais

Dave Bjorn

Shane Grace

Ryan Foley

Zak Nole

The Bay Called the Day art exhibit in Chinatown on March 3, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., featuring 11 surf photographers. (Courtesy: Paul Strouse)

10% of all sales will go directly to the Eddie Aikau Foundation — An organization created to share Eddie Aikau’s life, contributions and accomplishments while promoting education and the advancement of Hawaiian culture.

The gallery debuts this Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more details and to contact the gallery about the opening event, click here.

To learn more about the Eddie Aikau Foundation, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.