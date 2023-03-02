Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Surf photographers display breathtaking stills of ‘the Eddie’ in Chinatown art exhibit

Jake Maki rides monster wave at Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational AKA ‘The Eddie’ on January...
Jake Maki rides monster wave at Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational AKA ‘The Eddie’ on January 22, 2023(Courtesy: Paul Strouse // IG: @paul_strouse)
By Casey Lund
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:10 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than a month after one of the world’s most well-known surf competitions ended, the artists that documented that historic day are sharing their work.

For surf photographers, it doesn’t get any better than capturing shots of The Eddie.

Paul Strouse owns a gallery in Chinatown at 19 N. Pauahi — He is one of 11 photographers showcasing some of the images they captured at Waimea Bay on Jan. 22.

”It felt like I was witnessing history,” said Strouse as he reflected on the surf competition that, when conditions are right, brings tens of thousands to Oahu’s north shore.

Strouse is opening his studio to the public to exhibit some of the most breathtaking photos, along with the following photographers who were there that day:

  • Brent Bielmann
  • Brian Bielmann
  • Kammeran Keola
  • Ryan CraigJ
  • oey Trisolini
  • Paul Strouse
  • Tom Servais
  • Dave Bjorn
  • Shane Grace
  • Ryan Foley
  • Zak Nole
The Bay Called the Day art exhibit in Chinatown on March 3, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.,...
The Bay Called the Day art exhibit in Chinatown on March 3, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., featuring 11 surf photographers.(Courtesy: Paul Strouse)

10% of all sales will go directly to the Eddie Aikau Foundation — An organization created to share Eddie Aikau’s life, contributions and accomplishments while promoting education and the advancement of Hawaiian culture.

The gallery debuts this Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more details and to contact the gallery about the opening event, click here.

To learn more about the Eddie Aikau Foundation, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a snorkeler
CA couple on their honeymoon says snorkeling tour group left them behind in waters off Lanai
Kai Koening suffered a severe brain injury when he was hit in the head by a four-man canoe...
Surfer struck by canoe off Waikiki files suit, claiming paddlers were out of their depth
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
Missing inmate David Keanu serving time for burglary
Missing work furlough inmate voluntarily returns to OCCC
The son of Danny and Patti Ching, Derek said his parents were high school sweethearts who were...
Couple killed in house fire remembered as high school sweethearts enjoying their golden years

Latest News

It’ll be the first since three state senators — Michelle Kidani, Donovan Dela Cruz and Donna...
UH Board of Regents to hold special session on president amid leadership criticism
Thursday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds with passing showers expected to ease over the weekend
jury has found two Native Hawaiian men guilty of a hate crime for the 2014 beating of a white...
2 men convicted of hate crime in brutal 2014 attack on Maui to be sentenced
Sunrise News Roundup (March 2, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (March 2, 2023)