Hawaii Theatre to present one-night showing of immersive show celebrating nisei vets

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Theatre will host a one-night showing of the immersive performance, “Defining Courage, The journey of World War II Nisei Soldiers” on March 18.

The show combines live storytelling, new and historical film footage, orchestral music, a choir, and eyewitness interviews and explores the journey of nisei (second generation Japanese-American) soldiers who fought during WWII in the 100th Battalion, 442nd Regimental Combat Team & Military Intelligence Service.

The performance will be hosted by co-producer David Ono, co-anchor for ABC7 Eyewitness News in Los Angeles.

The one-night-only engagement is being presented by the Daniel K. Inouye Institute, the Japanese American National Museum, Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii, the National Park Service, Pacific Historic Parks, and Story Boldly. The show begins at 7 p.m. For more details and ticket, click here.

