Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaii Theatre to present one-night showing of immersive show celebrating nisei vets

Defining Courage, the journey of WWII Nisei Soldiers, performance at Hawaii Theater on Mar. 18...
Defining Courage, the journey of WWII Nisei Soldiers, performance at Hawaii Theater on Mar. 18 at 7 p.m.(Hawaii Theater)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:27 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Theatre will host a one-night showing of the immersive performance, “Defining Courage, The journey of World War II Nisei Soldiers” on March 18.

The show combines live storytelling, new and historical film footage, orchestral music, a choir, and eyewitness interviews and explores the journey of nisei (second generation Japanese-American) soldiers who fought during WWII in the 100th Battalion, 442nd Regimental Combat Team & Military Intelligence Service.

The performance will be hosted by co-producer David Ono, co-anchor for ABC7 Eyewitness News in Los Angeles.

The one-night-only engagement is being presented by the Daniel K. Inouye Institute, the Japanese American National Museum, Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii, the National Park Service, Pacific Historic Parks, and Story Boldly. The show begins at 7 p.m. For more details and ticket, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The estate of a woman who was brutally beaten to death at a bus stop just outside the Kapolei...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed in woman’s brutal killing just steps from police station
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
FILE - The remains of a man who had disappeared in southern Argentina earlier this month appear...
Fishermen find remains of missing man inside shark
Michael Guenther
Man arrested after search warrant executed at Waikiki cannabis kiosk
Did you know Hawaii ranks #1 for busiest Costco in the world?
Make it make sense: Hawaii ranks no. 1 in life expectancy and SPAM consumption

Latest News

IRS academy for college business students
Students learn to ‘follow the money’ in IRS recruitment effort
Kai Koening suffered a severe brain injury when he was hit in the head by a four-man canoe...
Surfer struck by canoe off Waikiki files suit, claiming paddlers were out of their depth
Surfer struck by canoe off Waikiki files suit, claiming paddlers were out of their depth
Surfer struck by canoe off Waikiki files suit, claiming paddlers were out of their depth
Strong winds continue to buffet the state, downing trees and making for a messy commute
Strong winds continue to buffet the state, downing trees and making for a messy commute