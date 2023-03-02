Tributes
Repairs underway to baggage handling systems at Honolulu’s airport

By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:49 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Transportation Department is working to make repairs to downed baggage handling systems at Honolulu’s airport, but said the disruption to passengers has been minimal.

The problems started Thursday morning at the airport’s Terminal 2.

Baggage handling systems were down at several ticketing lobbies, including those that serve United, Delta, Southwest, Alaska, Asiana and ANA airlines.

Since then, services have been restored in Lobbies 5 and 7.

And while repairs continue, officials said passengers should see little impact.

“The downed machinery is not causing any flight delays,” a spokesperson said. “Repairs could last through the day. HDOT will notify the traveling public when the machines are fully operational.

This is a developing story. Please check back for any updates.

