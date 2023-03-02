Repairs underway to baggage handling systems at Honolulu’s airport

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Transportation Department is working to make repairs to downed baggage handling systems at Honolulu’s airport, but said the disruption to passengers has been minimal.

The problems started Thursday morning at the airport’s Terminal 2.

Baggage handling systems were down at several ticketing lobbies, including those that serve United, Delta, Southwest, Alaska, Asiana and ANA airlines.

If you have outgoing flights on the following, please check with your airline for possible delays.

Lobby 8 – United, Asiana, ANA

Lobby 7 – American, Southwest, Delta

Lobby 5 – Alaska pic.twitter.com/PG3KNpLTvB — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) March 2, 2023

Since then, services have been restored in Lobbies 5 and 7.

And while repairs continue, officials said passengers should see little impact.

“The downed machinery is not causing any flight delays,” a spokesperson said. “Repairs could last through the day. HDOT will notify the traveling public when the machines are fully operational.

This is a developing story. Please check back for any updates.

