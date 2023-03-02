Tributes
PHOTOS: Can't have rainbows without the rain!

Swipe through for a compilation of some of the incredible rainbows HNN viewers have captured...
Swipe through for a compilation of some of the incredible rainbows HNN viewers have captured and submitted to us.(Larry Ubilas)
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:22 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The biggest perk of a wet and rainy Hawaii winter are the rainbows that come after.

Did you ever wonder why Hawaii seems like it has more rainbows than anywhere else?

According to research done by University of Hawaii scientist and professor Steven Businger, Hawaii’s clean air, lush valleys, and daytime heating are just a few factors that contribute to the vibrant rainbows seen across the islands.

“At night, a warm sea surface heats the atmosphere from below, while radiation to space cools cloud tops, resulting in deeper rain showers in the morning that produce rainbows in time for breakfast,” said Businger.

Here is a gallery of rainbow pictures submitted by HNN viewers.

And the rainbows are not stopping anytime soon.

Another study led by a team of University of Hawaii researchers predicts that by 2100, the world will experience about 5% more days with rainbows than at the beginning of the 21st century.

Do you have your own rainbow photos that you’d like us to feature? Submit them below:

