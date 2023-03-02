Kauai police: Body of man suspected of killing his father retrieved from remote area
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:24 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The body of a Kauai man suspected of killing his father has been retrieved from Waimea Canyon.
Search and rescue teams located 22-year-old Kody Gardner’s body last week, but were unable to pull him out due to bad weather. He was found 500 feet down a steep cliff.
Gardner was suspected of murdering his father, Delwood Gardner, with a speargun last month.
Family says Kody Gardner suffered from mental illness.
