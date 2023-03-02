First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds with passing showers expected to ease over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wet and windy conditions will persist across much of the state through Thursday, with a gradual decline in the trades expected Friday and Saturday.

Showers will be more active along windward slopes while strong trade winds periodically carry showers over leeward areas. A low aloft will produce a few downpours and thunderstorms during the next few days, with highest potential for thunderstorms expected on the Big Island.

Winds will decrease and veer southerly Saturday night and Sunday ahead of an approaching front. A series of front will then move through the islands next week, bringing moderate to breezy southwest winds to the area, and shifting the favored areas for rainfall to the west through south facing slopes and coasts.

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough, with heights holding around the warning threshold of 15 feet (faces) through Thursday.

A small west-northwest swell arriving Friday will linger into the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will remain near the seasonal average each day.

