Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds with passing showers expected to ease over the weekend

Your top local headlines for Thursday, March 2, 2023.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wet and windy conditions will persist across much of the state through Thursday, with a gradual decline in the trades expected Friday and Saturday.

Showers will be more active along windward slopes while strong trade winds periodically carry showers over leeward areas. A low aloft will produce a few downpours and thunderstorms during the next few days, with highest potential for thunderstorms expected on the Big Island.

Winds will decrease and veer southerly Saturday night and Sunday ahead of an approaching front. A series of front will then move through the islands next week, bringing moderate to breezy southwest winds to the area, and shifting the favored areas for rainfall to the west through south facing slopes and coasts.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough, with heights holding around the warning threshold of 15 feet (faces) through Thursday.

A small west-northwest swell arriving Friday will linger into the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will remain near the seasonal average each day.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, January 31, 2021
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, January 31, 2021
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Most Read

Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
Kai Koening suffered a severe brain injury when he was hit in the head by a four-man canoe...
Surfer struck by canoe off Waikiki files suit, claiming paddlers were out of their depth
Missing inmate David Keanu serving time for burglary
Missing work furlough inmate voluntarily returns to OCCC
The son of Danny and Patti Ching, Derek said his parents were high school sweethearts who were...
Couple killed in house fire remembered as high school sweethearts enjoying their golden years
Young male stabbed at Oahu beach park
Man critically injured in stabbing at Oahu beach park

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds with passing showers expected to ease over the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds with passing showers expected to ease over the weekend
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: W-I-N-D-Y conditions continue into Friday
Blustery conditions have buffeted the state this week ― and kept first responders and utility...
Strong winds trigger power outages, bring down trees
Wednesday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds with spotty downpours expected to linger through Thursday