Students learn to ‘follow the money’ in IRS recruitment effort

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The IRS is looking to hire more investigators to work criminal cases.

So they’re trying something different: Wooing accounting and business majors.

The new effort included the inaugural IRS citizen academy in Kapolei, which happened last month and attracted about 50 students from across the state.

At the event, each student participant was assigned an investigation to explore and learned to gather financial information to make a criminal case.

Adeeb Navai, a senior at University of Hawaii West Oahu, said he didn’t know the IRS had a criminal investigations unit ― until he took the course.

“Arrests and warrants and everything that ... you typically associate with other agencies like the FBI,” he said.

Special agents with the IRS investigate tax violations, money laundering, cyber crimes, and organized crime cases.

There are more than 2,000 special agents nationwide.

Nearly all federal law enforcement agencies are hiring, but recruitment efforts at the IRS are more specific.

“We’re competing for talent,” said Adam Jobes, the assistant special agent in charge in the Seattle office.

“We’re looking for accounting students, people that know how the accounting system works, they know how to follow the money.”

Jobes said they anticipate adding classes in the future.

