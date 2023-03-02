Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Students learn to ‘follow the money’ in IRS recruitment effort

The IRS is looking to hire more investigators to work criminal cases.
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:02 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The IRS is looking to hire more investigators to work criminal cases.

So they’re trying something different: Wooing accounting and business majors.

The new effort included the inaugural IRS citizen academy in Kapolei, which happened last month and attracted about 50 students from across the state.

At the event, each student participant was assigned an investigation to explore and learned to gather financial information to make a criminal case.

Adeeb Navai, a senior at University of Hawaii West Oahu, said he didn’t know the IRS had a criminal investigations unit ― until he took the course.

“Arrests and warrants and everything that ... you typically associate with other agencies like the FBI,” he said.

Special agents with the IRS investigate tax violations, money laundering, cyber crimes, and organized crime cases.

There are more than 2,000 special agents nationwide.

Nearly all federal law enforcement agencies are hiring, but recruitment efforts at the IRS are more specific.

“We’re competing for talent,” said Adam Jobes, the assistant special agent in charge in the Seattle office.

“We’re looking for accounting students, people that know how the accounting system works, they know how to follow the money.”

Jobes said they anticipate adding classes in the future.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The estate of a woman who was brutally beaten to death at a bus stop just outside the Kapolei...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed in woman’s brutal killing just steps from police station
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
FILE - The remains of a man who had disappeared in southern Argentina earlier this month appear...
Fishermen find remains of missing man inside shark
Michael Guenther
Man arrested after search warrant executed at Waikiki cannabis kiosk
Did you know Hawaii ranks #1 for busiest Costco in the world?
Make it make sense: Hawaii ranks no. 1 in life expectancy and SPAM consumption

Latest News

Defining Courage, the journey of WWII Nisei Soldiers, performance at Hawaii Theater on Mar. 18...
Hawaii Theatre to present one-night showing of immersive show celebrating nisei vets
Kai Koening suffered a severe brain injury when he was hit in the head by a four-man canoe...
Surfer struck by canoe off Waikiki files suit, claiming paddlers were out of their depth
Surfer struck by canoe off Waikiki files suit, claiming paddlers were out of their depth
Surfer struck by canoe off Waikiki files suit, claiming paddlers were out of their depth
Strong winds continue to buffet the state, downing trees and making for a messy commute
Strong winds continue to buffet the state, downing trees and making for a messy commute