Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Bald eagle sickened by rat poison dies

A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but it was too late to save her...
A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but it was too late to save her life.(Cape Wildlife Center via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:04 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (CNN) – A bald eagle sickened by rat poison has died in Massachusetts, just days after rescuers captured it and tried to nurse it back to health.

The eagle, a female, was named MK.

MK hatched in Waltham in 2016 and had a lot of fans among people who frequented the Mystic River watershed, and some of the visitors noticed she was acting strangely.

A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but apparently, it was too late to save her life.

Judging from MK’s symptoms, it appears she ate at least one rodent that had consumed rat poison.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a snorkeler
CA couple on their honeymoon says snorkeling tour group left them behind in waters off Lanai
Kai Koening suffered a severe brain injury when he was hit in the head by a four-man canoe...
Surfer struck by canoe off Waikiki files suit, claiming paddlers were out of their depth
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
Missing inmate David Keanu serving time for burglary
Missing work furlough inmate voluntarily returns to OCCC
The son of Danny and Patti Ching, Derek said his parents were high school sweethearts who were...
Couple killed in house fire remembered as high school sweethearts enjoying their golden years

Latest News

Judge Clifton Newman discusses the removal of a juror before court on Thursday.
Judge explains why juror was removed in Murdaugh trial
Jake Maki rides monster wave at Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational AKA ‘The Eddie’ on January...
Breathtaking photographs of ‘the Eddie’ on display in Chinatown
Officials say at least three people were killed when a Russian missile hit a five-story...
Kremlin accuses Ukrainian saboteurs of attack inside Russia
Chad Stears was the home plate umpire when one of the parrots made a home on his shoulder.
Parrot lands on umpire during collegiate softball game
Shelling in Bakhmut is seen from the city of Chasiv Yar.
Russia continues to hit eastern Ukrainian city