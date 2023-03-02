Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Baby’s death tied to contaminated breast pump, CDC says

A mother holds a bottle of baby formula as she feeds her infant son, Friday, May 13, 2022, in...
A mother holds a bottle of baby formula as she feeds her infant son, Friday, May 13, 2022, in San Antonio. Federal health officials are warning parents of newborns, Thursday, March 2, 2023, to sterilize equipment used for both bottle- and breast-feeding after a baby died last year from a rare infection tied to a contaminated breast pump.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:43 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Federal health officials are warning parents of newborns to sterilize equipment used for both bottle- and breast-feeding after a baby died last year from a rare infection tied to a contaminated breast pump.

The infant, a premature boy, was infected with the bacteria Cronobacter sakazakii, the same germ that sparked a recall and nationwide shortage of powdered infant formula last year, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Thursday.

But this baby’s infection was not caused by contaminated formula.

The child, who was hospitalized, had been fed a mix of breastmilk and liquid human milk fortifier through a tube. Genetic sequencing linked the infection to bacteria isolated from a breast pump used at home. Samples from expressed milk, a breast pump used in the hospital and the liquid human milk fortifier were all negative for the bacteria.

An investigation found that the home breast pump was cleaned in a household sink, sanitized and sometimes assembled while still moist.

Dr. Julia Haston, a CDC expert in pediatric infectious diseases, said the case underscores that cronobacter bacteria are found widely in the environment and can lead to severe and deadly infections.

“There are steps that people can take to prevent infections,” she said, including thoroughly washing, sanitizing and drying hands, equipment and all surfaces before feeding a baby.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a snorkeler
CA couple on their honeymoon says snorkeling tour group left them behind in waters off Lanai
Kai Koening suffered a severe brain injury when he was hit in the head by a four-man canoe...
Surfer struck by canoe off Waikiki files suit, claiming paddlers were out of their depth
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
Missing inmate David Keanu serving time for burglary
Missing work furlough inmate voluntarily returns to OCCC
The son of Danny and Patti Ching, Derek said his parents were high school sweethearts who were...
Couple killed in house fire remembered as high school sweethearts enjoying their golden years

Latest News

A local residents walks his dog in the falling snow on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Elizabeth...
Half of California freed from drought thanks to rain, snow
jury has found two Native Hawaiian men guilty of a hate crime for the 2014 beating of a white...
2 men convicted of hate crime in brutal 2014 attack on Maui to be sentenced
It’ll be the first since three state senators — Michelle Kidani, Donovan Dela Cruz and Donna...
UH Board of Regents to hold special session on president amid leadership criticism
Closing arguments began Wednesday in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.
Juror removed in Murdaugh trial; defense gives closing arguments