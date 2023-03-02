Air rescues down nearly 50% at Koko Crater Trail following repairs by volunteers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data from the Honolulu Fire Department shows air rescues for hikers at Koko Crater Trail were cut in half after repairs were made to the popular trail more than a year ago.

The non-profit Kokonut Koalition entered a public-private partnership with the city to repair the stairs in 2021.

The city helped pay for the materials, and hikers volunteered their time to do the labor.

It took 10 months of volunteers carrying wood, gravel, and hardware to the top. The rotted wood was removed and replaced, and gravel was used to fill the eroded areas.

By October 2021, the renovations had been completed, an effort celebrated by Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangardi.

New data shows those repairs are making a difference.

According to HFD, there were 26 air rescues on the stairs in 2021 before and during repairs.

After the repairs in 2022, there were only 14 rescues, a nearly 50% drop.

“The answer isn’t always shutting things down,” said Lena Haapala with the Kokonut Koalition. “It’s bringing people together, and we all know this is a volunteer, and we were just determined to get it done and make it safe and keep it open, and that’s what we did.”

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services says 2023, many of the injured hiker calls were due to wet conditions.

