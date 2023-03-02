Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Air rescues down nearly 50% at Koko Crater Trail following repairs by volunteers

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now.
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:25 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data from the Honolulu Fire Department shows air rescues for hikers at Koko Crater Trail were cut in half after repairs were made to the popular trail more than a year ago.

The non-profit Kokonut Koalition entered a public-private partnership with the city to repair the stairs in 2021.

The city helped pay for the materials, and hikers volunteered their time to do the labor.

It took 10 months of volunteers carrying wood, gravel, and hardware to the top. The rotted wood was removed and replaced, and gravel was used to fill the eroded areas.

By October 2021, the renovations had been completed, an effort celebrated by Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangardi.

New data shows those repairs are making a difference.

According to HFD, there were 26 air rescues on the stairs in 2021 before and during repairs.

After the repairs in 2022, there were only 14 rescues, a nearly 50% drop.

“The answer isn’t always shutting things down,” said Lena Haapala with the Kokonut Koalition. “It’s bringing people together, and we all know this is a volunteer, and we were just determined to get it done and make it safe and keep it open, and that’s what we did.”

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services says 2023, many of the injured hiker calls were due to wet conditions.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The estate of a woman who was brutally beaten to death at a bus stop just outside the Kapolei...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed in woman’s brutal killing just steps from police station
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
FILE - The remains of a man who had disappeared in southern Argentina earlier this month appear...
Fishermen find remains of missing man inside shark
Michael Guenther
Man arrested after search warrant executed at Waikiki cannabis kiosk
Did you know Hawaii ranks #1 for busiest Costco in the world?
Make it make sense: Hawaii ranks no. 1 in life expectancy and SPAM consumption

Latest News

File photo of a snorkeler
Couple files suit, alleging Maui snorkeling tour company left them behind in the water
Some are pushing to lower the legal limit for driving drunk in Hawaii from 0.08% to 0.05%.
Fight to lower legal limit for drunk driving in Hawaii receives opposition
New homeless ‘detox’ center will offer care for addiction, mental illness
Kai Koening suffered a severe brain injury when he was hit in the head by a four-man canoe...
Surfer struck by canoe off Waikiki files suit, claiming paddlers were out of their depth