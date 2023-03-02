Tributes
2 men convicted of hate crime in brutal 2014 attack on Maui to be sentenced

By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:43 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Native Hawaiian men convicted of hate crime are set to be sentenced Thursday.

A jury ruled race was a factor when Kaulana Alo-Kaonohi and Levi Aki Jr. brutally beat a white man who tried to move into their Maui village.

The story goes back to 2014 when Chris Kunzelman and his family moved to a home they bought in Kahakuloa.

Prosecutors said they moved for his wife, who was forced to retire after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

As Kunzelman was unpacking, investigators said Alo-Kaonohi and Aki were caught on camera storming onto his property. They demanded that he pack up and leave, telling him that his skin is the wrong color.

Prosecutors said they then attacked him with a shovel and kicked him while saying: “No white man is ever going to live here.”

Kunzelman suffered a concussion and broken ribs.

Defense attorneys did not deny the attack, but said it wasn’t a hate crime.

They say the men were not motivated by race but by Kunzelman’s disrespectful and entitled attitude.

Alo-Kaonohi and Aki could face up to 10 years in prison.

