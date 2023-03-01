Man critically injured in stabbing at Oahu beach park

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency crews responded to a reported stabbing at Keehi Lagoon Beach Park

Officials say the incident happened just before 7 p.m.

EMS said the man was possibly in his 20s and suffered an apparent stab wound.

Officials say the man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story.

