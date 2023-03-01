Man critically injured in stabbing at Oahu beach park
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:11 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency crews responded to a reported stabbing at Keehi Lagoon Beach Park
Officials say the incident happened just before 7 p.m.
EMS said the man was possibly in his 20s and suffered an apparent stab wound.
Officials say the man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
This is a developing story.
