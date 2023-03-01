Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Man critically injured in stabbing at Oahu beach park

Young male stabbed at Oahu beach park
Young male stabbed at Oahu beach park(MGN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:11 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency crews responded to a reported stabbing at Keehi Lagoon Beach Park

Officials say the incident happened just before 7 p.m.

EMS said the man was possibly in his 20s and suffered an apparent stab wound.

Officials say the man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The estate of a woman who was brutally beaten to death at a bus stop just outside the Kapolei...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed in woman’s brutal killing just steps from police station
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
Stand Up Wave Pool nears completion
At a cost of $40M, large new wave pool on Oahu nearing completion
Seven-month-old Abigail Lobisch died in the care of an unlicensed babysitter in February. ...
‘I feel stuck’: 4 years after infant’s overdose death, family awaits developments in trial
Nanakuli memorial
Relatives remember mom, daughter killed in horrific West Oahu crash

Latest News

Bill 3 looks to increase property tax exemptions for most families.
With property taxes set to rise, Honolulu seeks advice on how to protect low-income families
Nearly 500 employees walked off the hospital floor and onto the picket line last Wednesday.
Maui County hospital workers on strike enter week 2, negotiations set for Monday
Building a new studio could help the industry double those revenues, Blangiardi said
Mayor throws his weight behind big tax break for company proposing film studio on Oahu
Lawmakers must now decide whether to hand over nearly $19 million for emergency repairs.
Lawmakers debate funding demands for ‘safety net hospitals’ as one facility issues stark warning