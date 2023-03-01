With property taxes set to rise, Honolulu seeks advice on how to protect low-income families

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Property taxes are going up on Oahu after huge increases in property values.

But exactly who will be protected from increases ― and who must pay more ― isn’t yet clear.

To help guide policy, the Honolulu City Council on Tuesday got advice from Maui County, where over the last several years owner-occupants and homes with long-term tenants have received relief.

Instead, taxes and firm enforcement have been focused on vacant homes and vacation rentals.

Maui County Finance Director Scott Teruya and Tax Administrator Marcy Martin told the council that getting property owners to follow the new laws was the biggest challenge. “If you don’t have fines or anybody going out there to enforce there is really nothing that the department can do,” Teruya said.

Martin said homeowners angling for lower rates looked for every loophole, including with a newer long-term rental rate that applies the owner-occupant rate to properties encumbered by at least a one-year lease.

“Right off the bat, we had people already trying to find loopholes,” Martin said.

“We’ve already had to engage in compliance.”

Honolulu Council Chair Tommy Waters was impressed and is looking for ways Oahu can learn from Maui’s program. “We want to provide tax relief to local residents and perhaps charge more to outside investors who are leaving their homes vacant and or renting them out to tourists,” Waters said.

On Tuesday, the Council Budget Committee moved along bills to expand low-income and owner-occupant exemptions proposed by Windward Oahu Council Member Esther Kiaaina.

“These measures would provide relief to some of our neediest property taxpayers,” Kiaaina said. “Those with lower incomes especially our kupuna who are on fixed incomes.”

But with island-wide increases in property assessments, there is still pressure to do more.

Ted Kefalas, of the Grassroot Institute, asked the council to consider raising the million-dollar threshold that triggers higher rates on investment properties.

“A lot of the costs for houses that pass that threshold are passed along to the renters,” Kefalas said. “So it just increases the cost of living (and) increases the cost of housing.”

But at this point, the council is not ready to make those calls.

Council member Calvin Say, former chair of the Budget Committee urged caution as more data comes in.

“Let’s be slow, going through this process,” Say said.

Waters said they are still waiting for information on how various tax policies will impact revenue and how much is needed to maintain city services and increase spending on public safety and other needs.

“Because you have to look at it all together to figure out where you can give relief and where you have to actually raise taxes,” Waters said.

The balancing act can only take so long, though.

The city must come up with new tax policy and rates in time for the new city budget to take affect this summer.

