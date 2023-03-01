‘And we we just treasure those memories’; Loved ones remember couple killed in Makiki house fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two lives were lost in a Makiki house fire, a Vietnam War Veteran and an entertainer who raised a family together.

The son of Danny and Patti Ching, Derek said his parents were high school sweethearts enjoying their golden years as grandparents.

Though their personalities were different, he said they were so good together.

“She was a singer, he was a guitarist, from what I remember, and so, they met in a band.”

Danny Ching went to Saint Louis.

Patti Ching went to Sacred Hearts, they got married and had two children.

Their granddaughter, Sara Ching, recalls visiting them last October.

“I just saw them last year and we’re really like, you know, like, pretty much having fun with their lives,” said Sara Ching.

Derek Ching said he flew in to see his parents in early February when his dad had a health scare that put him in the ER.

He said it’s his understanding that his health may have played a role in the fire on Spencer Street that investigators said was caused by an unattended portable cooking burner on the porch.

“Dad liked to cook, but again I know he had some health issues, and I think my understanding was he might have had a cardiac arrest,” said Derek Ching. “And then things went from there, I suppose.”

The Ching family has created a GoFundMe for Danny and Patti’s funeral.

They said proceeds will also go toward creating an educational fire safety awareness program for kupuna.

“It’s important to educate the kupuna and really understanding the safety procedures, I’m sure there are some local classes and things maybe you don’t have to go to that degree,” said Danny Ching. “But maybe they should put more media awareness out and stuff like that, and then get that out to the elderly people, community-wise, that’s important.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.