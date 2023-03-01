Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Utah woman dies in apparent drowning off Kona

Honaunau Bay
Honaunau Bay(Google Earth Studio)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:54 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating an apparent drowning in waters off Kona on Monday.

According to authorities, officers initially responded to reports of a swimmer in distress at Honaunau Boat Ramp just before noon.

Bystanders pulled the woman from the water and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation until Hawaii Fire Department arrived and took over. However, life-saving attempts were unsuccessful and the woman was pronounced dead.

Authorities have identified the woman as Carol Mugleston of Layton, Utah.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine her exact cause of death.

Anyone with further information is asked to call (808) 935-3311.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The estate of a woman who was brutally beaten to death at a bus stop just outside the Kapolei...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed in woman’s brutal killing just steps from police station
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
Stand Up Wave Pool nears completion
At a cost of $40M, large new wave pool on Oahu nearing completion
Nanakuli memorial
Relatives remember mom, daughter killed in horrific West Oahu crash
Seven-month-old Abigail Lobisch died in the care of an unlicensed babysitter in February. ...
‘I feel stuck’: 4 years after infant’s overdose death, family awaits developments in trial

Latest News

Hawaii’s Bonhui Uy considers himself to be a non-conforming artist. T
In retirement, a Hawaii architect finally gets to channel his creative side ... as an artist
Michael Guenther
Man arrested after search warrant executed at Waikiki cannabis kiosk
Did you know Hawaii ranks #1 for busiest Costco in the world?
Make it make sense: Hawaii ranks no. 1 in life expectancy and SPAM consumption
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds expected to hold firm through Thursday
First Alert Forecast: Strong high pressure system means more wet, windy weather