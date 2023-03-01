Utah woman dies in apparent drowning off Kona

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating an apparent drowning in waters off Kona on Monday.

According to authorities, officers initially responded to reports of a swimmer in distress at Honaunau Boat Ramp just before noon.

Bystanders pulled the woman from the water and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation until Hawaii Fire Department arrived and took over. However, life-saving attempts were unsuccessful and the woman was pronounced dead.

Authorities have identified the woman as Carol Mugleston of Layton, Utah.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine her exact cause of death.

Anyone with further information is asked to call (808) 935-3311.

