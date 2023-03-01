In retirement, a Hawaii architect finally gets to channel his creative side ... as an artist

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Bonhui Uy considers himself to be a non-conforming artist. To the eye of the beholder, his work may appear whimsical and a little out of this world, but his style is all his own.

“The looser I am, the more childlike drawings I have, the more I thought, ‘It’s fun.’ And I thought art should be fun and playful,” he said.

But playful wasn’t in the picture during much of his professional life. He sketched as a kid, but gave up drawing when he worked within the confines and constraints of his career.

“When I was practicing architecture, my illustration or rendering we call them, drawing the building before it gets built, it was pretty good,” he said.

He was so good, world-class architectural firms hired him for his architectural designs.

But his artistic side was on a shelf. Then his desire to draw returned, and it got stronger when he retired.

“I was like, ‘What do I do? I don’t have a program. I don’t have a deadline. I don’t have a client.’ So I just do whatever comes,” he said. “Sometimes I use my left hand so that it doesn’t control that much because my right hand is so controlled, I can do almost anything I like. And fine art has to be loose.”

Uy draws and paints and creates collages out of recycled materials. He even does sculptures.

And now he’s into digital art, sketching on his iPad.

“I love it so much that I have created hundreds of them,” he said.

He is self-taught and he’s built fan followings in Hawaii, the Philippines, where he was born, and Taiwan, where went to college.

Going on now through March 17, you can see his eye-catching work on display at the Downtown Art Center on Nuuanu Avenue.

“And I do have a few workshops to show them my collage, how I do collage or some boxes maybe to share what I did,” he said.

Uy now channels the time and talent he used to use on architecture to produce one piece after another. And he never seems to run out of ideas.

“Every day I pick up a pen and pad. I draw my family. It’s called ‘on the spot.’ You draw what you see,” he said.

