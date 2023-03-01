Maui County hospital workers on strike enter week 2, negotiations set for Monday

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s day seven for hospital workers on strike on Maui and Lanai.

Nearly 500 employees walked off the hospital floor and onto the picket line last Wednesday.

“It’s tiring but we’re doing great. We’re standing strong,” said Maui Memorial Medical Center technician Len Quema.

Quema and workers at Maui Memorial Medical Center, Kula Hospital and Lanai Community Hospital are fighting for better pay and reasonable shifts.

“Motivation is to finish this deal. So rain and shine, we’re going,” she said.

Officials with the union United Public Workers say Maui Health’s latest pay offer fails to meet inflation and they did not address concerns about mandatory back to back shifts.

So hundreds of nurses’ aides, respiratory therapists, housekeepers, cooks and others have walked off the job until an agreement can be reached.

“What I would like to tell our community is we’re not neglecting or we’re not trying to neglect the job that we are committed to. We are still here. We just want to be heard by our management,” Quema said.

Maui Health officials say all three hospitals are open and it is deploying staff to areas affected by the striking workers provided through multiple sources. They said they have additional assistance arriving soon. They also say they are working with community providers to review scheduled procedures.

“All I want is – treat the employee better,” said Quema. “As we treat our patients as family.”

UPW officials said Maui Health has responded to their request to return to the negotiating table.

Negotiations will resume on Monday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.