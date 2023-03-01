Man in his 20s critically injured after apparent stabbing at Oahu beach park

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man in his 20s was critically injured following an apparent stabbing at an Oahu beach park Tuesday night.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon Beach Park.

Emergency Medical Services said the man was apparently stabbed in his upper body.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No word yet on any arrests.

This story will be updated.

