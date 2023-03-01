Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Man in his 20s critically injured after apparent stabbing at Oahu beach park

Police Lights (file)
Police Lights (file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:42 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man in his 20s was critically injured following an apparent stabbing at an Oahu beach park Tuesday night.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon Beach Park.

Emergency Medical Services said the man was apparently stabbed in his upper body.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No word yet on any arrests.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The estate of a woman who was brutally beaten to death at a bus stop just outside the Kapolei...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed in woman’s brutal killing just steps from police station
FILE - The remains of a man who had disappeared in southern Argentina earlier this month appear...
Fishermen find remains of missing man inside shark
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
Did you know Hawaii ranks #1 for busiest Costco in the world?
Make it make sense: Hawaii ranks no. 1 in life expectancy and SPAM consumption
Beef finally squashed between local sandwich shop and billionaire rancher
Trademark beef finally quashed between local sandwich shop and billionaire rancher

Latest News

Hawaiian Electric Company
HECO responding to outages impacting hundreds of Central Oahu customers
Wednesday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds with heavy rain expected to linger through Thursday
Missing inmate David Keanu serving time for burglary
Authorities searching for missing work furlough inmate
Sunrise News Roundup (March 1, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (March 1, 2023)