Lawmakers debate funding demands for ‘safety net hospitals’ as one facility issues stark warning

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lawmakers are responding to an HNN investigation into failing infrastructure that’s threatening the future of Kona Community Hospital.

They must now decide whether to hand over nearly $19 million for emergency repairs.

Della Au Belatti, head of the House Committee on Health and Homelessness, says recent coverage has made it a hot topic at the Capitol. “Having these issues brought to our attention is focusing us,” she said.

As lawmakers debate which projects to pay for at Hawaii’s state-run hospitals, word of what’s happening in Kona has moved into the spotlight.

“We have equipment that could fail at any time. And if that were to happen we would potentially have to evacuate patients,” said Diane Hale, West Hawaii regional chief nurse executive.

It’s a stark warning from Kona Community Hospital leadership ― a desperate plea for help.

If the hospital’s cooling and ventilation equipment fails, officials say critical emergencies services will stop including the suspension of all surgeries.

“You can see it’s starting to corrode,” said Acting Facility Director Robert Hollandsworth, as he touched a piece of equipment that started to crumble in his hands. “It’s just falling apart on us,”

The situation didn’t get like this overnight.

Officials say chronic underfunding and years of deferred maintenance now have key infrastructure at the only hospital in West Hawaii at its breaking point.

“It’s definitely unacceptable to see the disrepair of the hospital,” said state Sen. Dru Kanuha, who represents the district. “I know that this has been a priority for the hospital for a long time now.

“And we have made it a priority this year to make that request happen.”

But the $19 million ask is just one of many major funding requests currently before the Legislature from the state’s so called “safety net” hospitals, which total about a dozen facilities.

The requests also include a $50 million expansion project under consideration at Hilo Medical Center, Hawaii Island’s largest hospital.

The facility in desperate need of more beds.

“We are going to be taking a hard look and evaluate all the requests and look at what really needs to be done to ensure public health, safety and the operation of our hospitals,” said Au Belatti.

