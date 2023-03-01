Lawmakers considering bill that would bring relief to Hawaii teachers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lawmakers are considering a bill that would bring relief to Hawaii teachers.

House Bill 10-49 would create a tax credit worth up to $500 for teachers who spend their own money on things like supplies and books.

This would apply to public, charter and private school teachers.

According to the State Teachers Association, Hawaii teachers spend an average of $953 out of pocket on school supplies.

Teachers with a bachelor’s degree earn around $38,000 to $72,000.

If the bill passes the House Finance Committee on Wednesday, it’s expected to move on to the full House.

