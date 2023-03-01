Tributes
Largest school district in Texas switches to 4-day instructional week(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:07 AM HST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CROSBY, TX. (KGNS) - The Crosby Independent School District Board of Trustees approved moving to a four-day instructional week starting next school year.

It’s the largest district in Texas.

When the 2023-2024 school year begins, Fridays will be considered student holidays.

Teachers and staff will work one Friday each month for “Staff development.”

An additional 20 to 25 minutes will be added to the school days to make up for the three-day weekend.

The district superintendent said she hopes the move to a four-day school week will attract more teachers to the district.

A parent of a Crosby student said this could create problems for those who do not have anyone to take care of the kids at home.

“I do feel for, you know, those family members that don’t have someone to stay at home with them. Um, but at the end of the day, we’re going to have a whole lot less days if we don’t have teachers in the classroom,” said Angela Hayes. “So four good days is better than five days where teachers are absent, are not able to be there. So honestly, I think this is something that just needed to be done to help the district.”

The Crosby Independent Schools started the year down 40 teachers and they expected that number to get worse next year.

