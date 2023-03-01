Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Kauai police arrest 2 in connection with suspicious death of 52-year-old man

Karl Tondevold and Christy Selvage
Karl Tondevold and Christy Selvage(Kauai Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:58 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police are investigating a suspicious death of a 52-year-old man in Kealia.

Police said officers responded to a report of an unconscious man with multiple injuries in the area of north Kealia Beach around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

The man was treated on scene and transported to the Wilcox Memorial Center with life-threatening injuries, but he later died.

He was identified as 52-year-old John Diaz Jr., of Kapaa.

Police later arrested two people — 48-year-old Karl Tondevold, of Nebraska, and 43-year-old Christy Selvage, of Kapaa — on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Selvage was released pending investigation, but Tondevold remains in custody.

Anyone with further information is urged to call (808) 241-1711 or Crime Stoppers at (808) 246-8300.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The estate of a woman who was brutally beaten to death at a bus stop just outside the Kapolei...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed in woman’s brutal killing just steps from police station
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
Stand Up Wave Pool nears completion
At a cost of $40M, large new wave pool on Oahu nearing completion
Nanakuli memorial
Relatives remember mom, daughter killed in horrific West Oahu crash
Seven-month-old Abigail Lobisch died in the care of an unlicensed babysitter in February. ...
‘I feel stuck’: 4 years after infant’s overdose death, family awaits developments in trial

Latest News

Honaunau Bay
Utah woman dies in apparent drowning off Kona
Hawaii’s Bonhui Uy considers himself to be a non-conforming artist. T
In retirement, a Hawaii architect finally gets to channel his creative side ... as an artist
Michael Guenther
Man arrested after search warrant executed at Waikiki cannabis kiosk
Did you know Hawaii ranks #1 for busiest Costco in the world?
Make it make sense: Hawaii ranks no. 1 in life expectancy and SPAM consumption