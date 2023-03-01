Kauai police arrest 2 in connection with suspicious death of 52-year-old man

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police are investigating a suspicious death of a 52-year-old man in Kealia.

Police said officers responded to a report of an unconscious man with multiple injuries in the area of north Kealia Beach around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

The man was treated on scene and transported to the Wilcox Memorial Center with life-threatening injuries, but he later died.

He was identified as 52-year-old John Diaz Jr., of Kapaa.

Police later arrested two people — 48-year-old Karl Tondevold, of Nebraska, and 43-year-old Christy Selvage, of Kapaa — on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Selvage was released pending investigation, but Tondevold remains in custody.

Anyone with further information is urged to call (808) 241-1711 or Crime Stoppers at (808) 246-8300.

