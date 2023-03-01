How to cope with difficult emotions in a healthy way
Published: Mar. 1, 2023
HONOLULU (HI Now) - Being able to observe and describe your emotions is a tool for coping with difficult emotions. This idea comes from a type of therapy known as Dialectical Behavior Therapy or DBT. Here are three helpful questions to ask yourself:
- What am I feeling? (Notice feelings without judging self)
- What is this feeling telling me that I need? (Understand that emotions can be helpful information, not something to avoid!)
- How can I fill or meet this need in a healthy way? (Cope with feelings by taking healthy actions instead of unhealthy actions)
