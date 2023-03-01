How to cope with difficult emotions in a healthy way

HONOLULU (HI Now) - Being able to observe and describe your emotions is a tool for coping with difficult emotions. This idea comes from a type of therapy known as Dialectical Behavior Therapy or DBT. Here are three helpful questions to ask yourself:

What am I feeling? (Notice feelings without judging self) What is this feeling telling me that I need? (Understand that emotions can be helpful information, not something to avoid!) How can I fill or meet this need in a healthy way? (Cope with feelings by taking healthy actions instead of unhealthy actions)

Copyright 2023 KHNL. All rights reserved.