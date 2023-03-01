Tributes
How to cope with difficult emotions in a healthy way

HI Now host Kainoa Carlson is joined by Elisabeth Mather to talk more about Dialectical Behavior Therapy and how its used to cope with difficult emotions!
By HI Now Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:07 AM HST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HONOLULU (HI Now) - Being able to observe and describe your emotions is a tool for coping with difficult emotions. This idea comes from a type of therapy known as Dialectical Behavior Therapy or DBT. Here are three helpful questions to ask yourself:

  1. What am I feeling? (Notice feelings without judging self)
  2. What is this feeling telling me that I need? (Understand that emotions can be helpful information, not something to avoid!)
  3. How can I fill or meet this need in a healthy way? (Cope with feelings by taking healthy actions instead of unhealthy actions)

