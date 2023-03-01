HECO responding to outages impacting hundreds of Central Oahu customers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric is responding to multiple power outages impacting hundreds of Central Oahu customers Wednesday morning.

According to HECO’s outage map, over 700 customers have lost power in the early-morning hours.

Areas affected include Palisades, Pearl City, Waiawa, Waikele, Waipahu and Waipio.

At last check, no word on when power will be restored.

Crews are also responding to pockets of outages in Kaaawa, Manoa, Aina Haina, Mililani, Kaneohe and Kailua.

Meanwhile, a wind advisory remains in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday for all islands as wet and windy weather persists over the next several days.

To report an outage in your area, click here.

This story will be updated.

