Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

HECO responding to outages impacting hundreds of Central Oahu customers

Hawaiian Electric Company
Hawaiian Electric Company(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:47 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric is responding to multiple power outages impacting hundreds of Central Oahu customers Wednesday morning.

According to HECO’s outage map, over 700 customers have lost power in the early-morning hours.

Areas affected include Palisades, Pearl City, Waiawa, Waikele, Waipahu and Waipio.

At last check, no word on when power will be restored.

Crews are also responding to pockets of outages in Kaaawa, Manoa, Aina Haina, Mililani, Kaneohe and Kailua.

Meanwhile, a wind advisory remains in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday for all islands as wet and windy weather persists over the next several days.

To report an outage in your area, click here.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The estate of a woman who was brutally beaten to death at a bus stop just outside the Kapolei...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed in woman’s brutal killing just steps from police station
FILE - The remains of a man who had disappeared in southern Argentina earlier this month appear...
Fishermen find remains of missing man inside shark
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
Did you know Hawaii ranks #1 for busiest Costco in the world?
Make it make sense: Hawaii ranks no. 1 in life expectancy and SPAM consumption
Beef finally squashed between local sandwich shop and billionaire rancher
Trademark beef finally quashed between local sandwich shop and billionaire rancher

Latest News

Wednesday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds with heavy rain expected to linger through Thursday
Police Lights (file)
Man in his 20s critically injured after apparent stabbing at Oahu beach park
Missing inmate David Keanu serving time for burglary
Authorities searching for missing work furlough inmate
Sunrise News Roundup (March 1, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (March 1, 2023)