Hawaii’s first homeless ‘detox’ center aims to help with addiction, mental illness

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii has a new tool in getting homeless people off the streets and into a more stable life.

The Institute for Human Services will open a new triage center on Dillingham Boulevard inside the building that houses their existing women’s shelter.

According to IHS, this will be the first community based detox center on Oahu.

It will be able to host 8 people at a time and provide medically monitored detox care, psychiatric medication, and urgent medical care.

Nurses and case managers will care for the people who need these services after their most pressing issues are handled.

Eventually, the department will work with them to find a shelter they can transition to and then a way to a more permanent housing situation.

”We humbly thank Gov. Josh Green and Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and their administration for releasing the long-awaited State GIA funds awarded by the Legislature last year,” said IHS Executive Director Connie Mitchell.

“This program will meet a dire need to help chronically homeless persons on our streets and beaches with the first step in getting clean, sober and/or mentally stable, then transferring them to continued treatment elsewhere,” Mitchell added.

IHS is able to stand this facility up thanks to a combination of state and federal funds as well as HUD (Housing and Urban Development) money dolled out by the City and County of Honolulu.

The ongoing operating costs will be offset by a state grant — which officially kicked in Wednesday.

The triage center is slated to open sometime in April.

