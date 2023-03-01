Hawaii reports 12 COVID deaths, nearly 1,000 new cases in past 2 weeks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 12 additional coronavirus deaths and nearly 1,000 new cases in the last two weeks.

An update was not sent out last week due to system upgrades so last week’s data is also included in the latest update.

The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 380,098.

The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is likely higher.

Meanwhile, the additional fatalities bring the state’s COVID death toll to 1,834.

The state now issues its COVID data on a weekly rather than daily basis.

Here’s a breakdown of this week’s figures provided by the Health Department:

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.