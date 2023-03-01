Tributes
Hawaii reports 12 COVID deaths, nearly 1,000 new cases in past 2 weeks

FILE: A person holds swabs and a container used in COVID-19 testing.
FILE: A person holds swabs and a container used in COVID-19 testing. With an urgent funding request stuck in Congress, the Health Resources and Services Administration says it can no longer cover medical bills for COVID tests and treatments for uninsured people(Cropped Pedro França / Senate Agency / CC BY 2.0)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:16 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 12 additional coronavirus deaths and nearly 1,000 new cases in the last two weeks.

An update was not sent out last week due to system upgrades so last week’s data is also included in the latest update.

The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 380,098.

The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is likely higher.

Meanwhile, the additional fatalities bring the state’s COVID death toll to 1,834.

The state now issues its COVID data on a weekly rather than daily basis.

Here’s a breakdown of this week’s figures provided by the Health Department:

