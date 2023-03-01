For the first time in 3 years, Mauna Kea visitor center gets dusting of snow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While we’ve been getting rains in recent days, Mauna Kea has seen snow.

And not just at the summit.

On Tuesday, it snowed at the Mauna Kea Visitor Information Center for the first time in three years.

The visitor center is at an elevation of about 9,200 feet while the summit is at 13,803 feet.

The dusting delighted the lucky few who were able to see it in person.

Because of the winter conditions, the road to the summit remains closed.

Forecasters said the summit is seeing temperatures as low as 15 degrees.

