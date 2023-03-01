Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

For the first time in 3 years, Mauna Kea visitor center gets dusting of snow

It snowed at the Mauna Kea Visitor Center on Tuesday for the first time in two years.
It snowed at the Mauna Kea Visitor Center on Tuesday for the first time in two years.(Katherine Andaya)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:26 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While we’ve been getting rains in recent days, Mauna Kea has seen snow.

And not just at the summit.

On Tuesday, it snowed at the Mauna Kea Visitor Information Center for the first time in three years.

The visitor center is at an elevation of about 9,200 feet while the summit is at 13,803 feet.

The dusting delighted the lucky few who were able to see it in person.

Because of the winter conditions, the road to the summit remains closed.

Forecasters said the summit is seeing temperatures as low as 15 degrees.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The estate of a woman who was brutally beaten to death at a bus stop just outside the Kapolei...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed in woman’s brutal killing just steps from police station
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
Stand Up Wave Pool nears completion
At a cost of $40M, large new wave pool on Oahu nearing completion
Nanakuli memorial
Relatives remember mom, daughter killed in horrific West Oahu crash
Seven-month-old Abigail Lobisch died in the care of an unlicensed babysitter in February. ...
‘I feel stuck’: 4 years after infant’s overdose death, family awaits developments in trial

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: W-I-N-D-Y conditions continue
Participants met with inmates just coming out from the facility providing backpacks with basic...
Volunteers help Hawaii inmates start a new chapter ... with a new backpack
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
In retirement, a Hawaii architect finally gets to channel his creative side ... as an artist
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Heavy rain, gusty conditions create traffic problems across the state