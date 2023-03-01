First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds with heavy rain expected to linger through Thursday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wet and windy trade wind weather will persist over the next several days, with enhanced showers and thunderstorms possible across the eastern half of the state.

Expect the most rainfall over windward slopes of the Big Island.

Wet and windy trade wind weather will persist over the next several days. An upper level disturbance just northeast of the Big Island will enhance showers and could bring some isolated thunderstorms to the eastern half of the state. https://t.co/StSnEHgzif pic.twitter.com/w0Jc5GWXoV — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) February 28, 2023

Trade winds should gradually decrease Friday into the weekend as a front approaches from the northwest.

This front will likely bring an increase of heavy showers, especially across leeward areas during the first half of next week.

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough, with heights holding around the warning threshold of 15 ft (faces) through midweek.

Surf along north facing shores will remain well below the seasonal average each day through early next week.

