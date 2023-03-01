Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds with heavy rain expected to linger through Thursday

Your top local headlines for Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:38 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wet and windy trade wind weather will persist over the next several days, with enhanced showers and thunderstorms possible across the eastern half of the state.

Expect the most rainfall over windward slopes of the Big Island.

Trade winds should gradually decrease Friday into the weekend as a front approaches from the northwest.

This front will likely bring an increase of heavy showers, especially across leeward areas during the first half of next week.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough, with heights holding around the warning threshold of 15 ft (faces) through midweek.

Surf along north facing shores will remain well below the seasonal average each day through early next week.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, January 31, 2021
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, January 31, 2021
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Most Read

The estate of a woman who was brutally beaten to death at a bus stop just outside the Kapolei...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed in woman’s brutal killing just steps from police station
FILE - The remains of a man who had disappeared in southern Argentina earlier this month appear...
Fishermen find remains of missing man inside shark
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
Did you know Hawaii ranks #1 for busiest Costco in the world?
Make it make sense: Hawaii ranks no. 1 in life expectancy and SPAM consumption
Beef finally squashed between local sandwich shop and billionaire rancher
Trademark beef finally quashed between local sandwich shop and billionaire rancher

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds with heavy rain expected through Thursday
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds with heavy rain expected to linger through Thursday
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: W-I-N-D-Y conditions continue
It snowed at the Mauna Kea Visitor Center on Tuesday for the first time in two years.
For the first time in 3 years, Mauna Kea visitor center gets dusting of snow
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds expected to hold firm through Thursday
First Alert Forecast: Strong high pressure system means more wet, windy weather