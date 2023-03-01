Tributes
Volunteers help Hawaii inmates start a new chapter ... with a new backpack

It’s an initiative organized by several Oahu religious leaders with help from the ACLU Hawaii.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:33 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Community volunteers were out at Halawa Prison Tuesday working to help get newly-released inmates back on their feet.

This initiative was organized by several Oahu religious leaders along with help from the ACLU Hawaii.

Participants met with inmates just released from the facility and provided them with backpacks with basic supplies, including a bus pass and toiletries.

Leaders say it’s an effort to help inmates reintegrate and not feel like they’re starting from scratch.

Kaleo Patterson says he plans on being at the facility for the next 40 days helping former inmates and pushing for more support programs in prison.

