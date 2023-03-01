The Clintons enjoy Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on their Hawaii Island getaway
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:42 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Clinton family are taking in all the sites on their Hawaii Island getaway.
Former President Bill and his wife, former First Lady Hillary Clinton, their daughter Chelsea, and her family visited Hawaii Volcanoes National Park last week.
The Park Service says the former President and First Lady checked out Kilauea’s caldera, “Kaluapele,” and walked through the Nahuku lava tube and the rainforest.
The former commander-in-chief also shopped in the Hawaii Pacific Parks Association store and even took photos with park visitors.
Earlier in their trip, they attended a blessing for a new parish center at a church in Kailua-Kona where Mayor Mitch Roth also attended.
