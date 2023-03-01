Tributes
The Clintons enjoy Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on their Hawaii Island getaway

The Clintons also took photos with park visitors.
The Clintons also took photos with park visitors.(NPS/M. NEWMAN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:42 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Clinton family are taking in all the sites on their Hawaii Island getaway.

Former President Bill and his wife, former First Lady Hillary Clinton, their daughter Chelsea, and her family visited Hawaii Volcanoes National Park last week.

The Park Service says the former President and First Lady checked out Kilauea’s caldera, “Kaluapele,” and walked through the Nahuku lava tube and the rainforest.

The former commander-in-chief also shopped in the Hawaii Pacific Parks Association store and even took photos with park visitors.

Earlier in their trip, they attended a blessing for a new parish center at a church in Kailua-Kona where Mayor Mitch Roth also attended.

Former US President Bill Clinton and former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton...
Former US President Bill Clinton and former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attended the St. Michael's blessing today in Historic Kailua Village(BJK)

