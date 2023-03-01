Tributes
Authorities searching for missing work furlough inmate

By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:34 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A search is underway for a missing work furlough inmate.

Authorities are looking for 43-year-old David Keanu who’s serving time for burglary.

Officials said he failed to return to the Laumaka Work Furlough Center by 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Keanu is described as 5-foot-8, weighing around 180 pounds.

He has several tattoos on his face, neck and body, including one that says “Ride or Die” on his right cheek.

Call 911 if you see him.

