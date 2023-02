60-year-old man arrested during search warrant at cannabis kiosk in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State narcotics agents arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly selling drugs at a kiosk in Waikiki.

The Department of Public Safety said Michael Guenther was taken into custody during a search warrant at the Cannabis Cove located on Dukes Lane.

Officials said Guenther was booked for promoting a detrimental drug in the second degree. He was later released pending further investigation.

PSD’s Narcotics Enforcement Division said investigations into businesses engaging in illegal activity remain ongoing.

