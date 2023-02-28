Tributes
Want an e-bike? The state wants to help you buy one (if you qualify)

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:31 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for electric mopeds or e-bikes, the state wants to help you buy one. There’s a new rebate program that could save you big money, but it’s not for just anyone.

“We’re focusing on local families that already need help with transportation costs, but hope to expand the program to everyone in the state at some point in the future,” said state Sen. Chris Lee, chair of the Transportation Committee.

If you apply for and are granted to the rebate program, you can get up to 20% or $500 off the price of an electric bike, moped or scooter.

You have to be at least 18 years old and able to prove one of the following criteria:

  • Participation in a low-income assistance program such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Section 8.
  • Do not own a motor vehicle with four or more wheels.
  • Current enrollment in school, community college, or university.

The rebates will be applicable for the purchase of new electric bicycles, mopeds or scooters made at a retail store after July 1, 2022. So even if you have already bought, you can still get the money.

To learn more about the program, or to apply, click here.

