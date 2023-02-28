Tributes
TRAFFIC ALERT: Rockslide closes Kailua-bound lanes of Pali Highway

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:34 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A rockslide has closed Kailua-bound lanes of the Pali Highway.

The closure extends from Waokanaka Street to the Pali off-ramp.

A timeline for reopening the roadway was not immediately available, but photos taken by drivers showed significant debris on lanes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

