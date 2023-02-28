TRAFFIC ALERT: Rockslide closes Kailua-bound lanes of Pali Highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A rockslide has closed Kailua-bound lanes of the Pali Highway.

The closure extends from Waokanaka Street to the Pali off-ramp.

A timeline for reopening the roadway was not immediately available, but photos taken by drivers showed significant debris on lanes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

