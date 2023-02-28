Trademark beef finally squashed between local sandwich shop and billionaire rancher

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In December, Oahu’s Kua ‘Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name.

Last month, the billionaire behind the meat company, CEO Frank VanderSloot, decided to squash the beef and replace the name, enlisting help from the public in the form of a $10,000 contest.

Kua Aina Ranches products will now be labelled “Kama ‘Aina Ranches.”

In December, Oahu’s Kua ‘Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. (Kama ‘Aina Ranches)

Dennis Suzuki, of Honolulu, won $10,000 for the suggestion.

Vandersloot was being sued for trademark infringement by the owner of Haleiwa’s Kua ‘Aina Sandwich Shop, Terry Thompson.

But VanderSloot and Thompson became friends instead.

As part of the deal, 100 runner-up winners will get $20 gift cards for Kua ‘Aina Sandwich Shop.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.