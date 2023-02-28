Tributes
Trademark beef finally squashed between local sandwich shop and billionaire rancher

Vandersloot was being sued for trademark infringement by the owner of Haleiwa’s Kua ‘Aina Sandwich Shop, Terry Thompson.
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:23 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In December, Oahu’s Kua ‘Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name.

Last month, the billionaire behind the meat company, CEO Frank VanderSloot, decided to squash the beef and replace the name, enlisting help from the public in the form of a $10,000 contest.

Kua Aina Ranches products will now be labelled “Kama ‘Aina Ranches.”

Dennis Suzuki, of Honolulu, won $10,000 for the suggestion.

But VanderSloot and Thompson became friends instead.

As part of the deal, 100 runner-up winners will get $20 gift cards for Kua ‘Aina Sandwich Shop.

