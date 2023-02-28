Sending a GIF? To celebrate Hawaiian Language Month, you can find them in Olelo Hawaii!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More and more, you’re seeing animated messages that promote the Hawaiian language showing up on social media posts and in online chats.

They are a distinctly different type of GIF.

“Most GIFs tend to be pop culture. They’re pictures from movies or pictures form professional athletes or cartoons and stuff like that. We wanted to make custom things that are culturally appropriate,” said Jacob Chinn, Kamehameha Schools senior multimedia specialist.

The GIFs come from Kamehameha Schools Communications and Hawaiian Language Advancement teams and coincide with Mahina ‘Olelo Hawaii or Hawaiian Language Month.

The idea started back in 2020 during the first months of the pandemic when the school converted to online learning, and Kamehameha’s faculty and staff were forced to adapt to virtual meetings.

“We were spending so much time online in these virtual arenas that it just made sense for us to bring a little bit of Hawaiian into that context,” said Keoni Kelekolio, Kamehameha’s director of Hawaiian Language Advancement.

Chinn came up with the concept and created the GIFs, animating Hawaiian words and layering some over backgrounds that match the message.

“When you go through an Instagram feed, you’ll see all kinds of people using them,” he said.

Besides being cool designs, some of the sayings have deep meaning and reflect the school’s commitment to Hawaiian culture.

“All of these signs and symbols and sayings just remind us who we are as Kamehameha Schools, who we are as a people,” Kelekolio said.

Last year, Chinn created 50 GIFs. He just added 20 new ones and has more on his drawing board.

“This month we’ve been averaging about 140,000 views a day. So we went in a year from zero views a day to 140,000 views a day,” he said.

If you want to start adding Kamehameha School’s GIFs to your social media posts, search for them in Instagram and Teams under Mahina ‘Olelo Hawai’i.

“To all of our ‘Olelo Hawaii speakers out there and those who are just learning, ‘E Ola Ka ‘Olelo Hawai’i.’ Celebrate Hawaiian Language Month this February and do whatever you can to advance ‘Olelo Hawai’i,” Kelekolio said.

