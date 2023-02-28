Tributes
Repairs start on Kamehameha Highway as state (and residents) eye long-term solutions

Small section of Kamehameha Highway in Hauula collapses
Small section of Kamehameha Highway in Hauula collapses(Courtesy: Derrick Pressley)
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:29 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A six-month maintenance project for Kamehameha Highway is now underway in Hauula ― weeks after a section of roadway collapsed.

Crews will remove some temporary erosion barriers put in three years ago and replace them with newer, more effective materials.

But it’s still another temporary fix and comes with a hefty price tag: $500,000.

As sea levels continue to rise, residents are calling for long-term solutions.

“If they can spend billions on a train they can spend billions on a road,” said Dotty-Kelly Paddock, president of the Hauula Community Association.

When it comes to those long-term solutions, the DOT says saving the current roadway is off the table

The state says long-term solutions include moving the highway inland or raising it, which would each cost more than $1 billion. Both efforts also need more planning and research.

In January, state Transportation Director Ed Sniffen met with Paddock, who told him the community felt left in the dark and wanted to be involved in that long-term plan.

They fear the construction of a new highway could displace residents.

“People have been here since 1200. There are not going to move away from their family. Their family is buried here. We should be able to stay,” said Paddock.

A town hall on the deteriorating roadway is set for March 6 at the Hauula Community Center starting at 6 p.m.

