Red light cameras installed at intersection in wake of teen’s hit-and-run death

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:16 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Transportation began installing red light cameras at the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street on Monday.

That’s where 16-year-old Sara Yara was killed by a hit-and run-driver this month.

The city is also planning to install raised crosswalks on Kapiolani Boulevard, and later Piikoi Street.

Ed Sniffen, the deputy director of DOT Highways Division, said the goal of red light cameras is to start changing behaviors and reduce speeds in those areas.

