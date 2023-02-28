Tributes
Maui police searching for camouflaged Humvee stolen from National Guard facility

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:54 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are investigating after a military Humvee was stolen from the National Guard Armory off Maui Veterans Highway in Kihei.

The incident happened sometime between Monday at 6 p.m. and Tuesday at 5 a.m.

The camouflaged vehicle has E-09 painted on the bumper.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Maui Crime Stoppers at (808) 242-6966.

