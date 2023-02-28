Mark Ellman, Maui culinary chef who pioneered ‘supporting local,’ dies at 67

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mark Ellman, a Maui culinary chef who pioneered what it meant to “support local” has died. He was 67.

The well-known chef has worked in Hawaii for decades.

He’s one of 12 Hawaii Chefs that formed the Hawaii Regional Cuisine movement — Their vision was to put Hawaii on the map as a major culinary destination.

Ellman owned the Maui restaurant Avalon from 1991, and founded the Napili eatery Maui Tacos.

In later years Ellman founded or re-imagined one restaurant after another, including Mala Ocean Tavern and Honu Seafood.

More recently, he owned Frida’s Mexican Beach House.

Ellman worked alongside many popular local chefs ― Sam Choy, Alan Wong, Roy Yamaguchi, George Mavro, Philippe Padovani and more.

