HFD: Fire that ripped through Makiki home, killing 2, was accidental

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire that tore through a two-story Makiki home, killing an elderly man and woman last week was deemed accidental, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

HFD said on Tuesday that the fire on Spencer Street was caused by an unattended portable cooking burner in a makeshift cooking area on an exterior porch.

The blaze, which broke out last week Thursday, killed a 77-year-old man and 76-year-old woman. The man was found just outside the home under the exterior staircase, while the woman was on the ground inside a bedroom.

They have not yet been identified.

HFD said smoke alarms were not present in the unit.

The fire caused an estimated $543,000 in damage.

Loved ones have created a GoFundMe page to help support a third person who lived in the home. Kathy Gross and her dog were not home when the flames broke out, but they lost everything inside.

