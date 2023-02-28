Make it make sense: Hawaii ranks no. 1 in life expectancy and SPAM consumption
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:19 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Report card time! Hawaii is No. 1 in our hearts for many reasons, but where else do we rank first? More importantly, where do we rank last compared to the other states?
We’ll start with the good news first; here’s a list of everything we’ve recently ranked #1 in:
- Healthiest state according to Forbes — Hawaii tops the list of states with the healthiest population, thanks in part to residents having the longest lifespan, the second lowest percentage of obese adults (24.83%), and the sixth lowest percentage of adults who smoke (11.33%).
- State for natural environment according to US news — Hawaii ranks first in the nation for air and water quality, and the overall natural environment category.
- Longest life expectancy in the country according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — while every state’s life expectancy has decreased since 2019, Hawaii is the only state to have not fallen below the 80-year mark.
- Highest SPAM consumption per capita according to SPAM — Hawaii brings in sales of 7 million cans of SPAM per year; its perception here is very different from the mainland.
- Happiest state in the nation according to Wallethub — Hawaii has the lowest share of adult depression and ranks highest for emotional and physical well-being.
- Best beaches in the country according to US News — Maui takes 1st place, Kauai takes 2nd place, and Oahu takes 5th place in this ranking of American beaches.
- Busiest Costco in the world according to Zippia — The Iwelei Costco on Oahu Island in Hawaii is the busiest in the world. Costco estimates that 1 in 4 residents of the island are Costco members.
And now the bad news, here’s a list of everything we’ve recently ranked #50 in:
- Most expensive cost of pizza in the country according to Netcredit — Hawaii takes the cake (pie?) for the most expensive pizza, at $18.99 for a Margherita from either Pizza Hut or Domino’s, while Nebraska wins for cheapest, at around $12 to $12.50 per pie.
- Minimum wage paying for the least according to SmartAsset — Honolulu’s $12 minimum wage is effectively $6.50 per hour when adjusted for the cost of living.
- Highest cost of living according to WorldPopulationReview — Hawaii housing costs three times the national average, with a typical single-family home averaging $730,511. Only 29% of residents can afford to buy a home in the state, one of the lowest levels in the country.
- Worst state for teachers according to WalletHub — Hawaii has the lowest annual salaries for teachers in the nation.
Welp, if you think about it long enough, we’re really not the most expensive state to live in — we’re actually the No. 1 expensive state to live in.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.