Make it make sense: Hawaii ranks no. 1 in life expectancy and SPAM consumption

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Report card time! Hawaii is No. 1 in our hearts for many reasons, but where else do we rank first? More importantly, where do we rank last compared to the other states?

We’ll start with the good news first; here’s a list of everything we’ve recently ranked #1 in:

And now the bad news, here’s a list of everything we’ve recently ranked #50 in:

Most expensive cost of pizza in the country according to Netcredit — Hawaii takes the cake (pie?) for the most expensive pizza, at $18.99 for a Margherita from either Pizza Hut or Domino’s, while Nebraska wins for cheapest, at around $12 to $12.50 per pie.

Minimum wage paying for the least according to SmartAsset — Honolulu’s $12 minimum wage is effectively $6.50 per hour when adjusted for the cost of living.

Highest cost of living according to WorldPopulationReview — Hawaii housing costs three times the national average, with a typical single-family home averaging $730,511. Only 29% of residents can afford to buy a home in the state, one of the lowest levels in the country.

Worst state for teachers according to WalletHub — Hawaii has the lowest annual salaries for teachers in the nation.

Welp, if you think about it long enough, we’re really not the most expensive state to live in — we’re actually the No. 1 expensive state to live in.

