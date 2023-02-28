Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds expected to hold firm through Thursday

Your top local headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strong high pressure system located far north of the Hawaiian Islands will keep windy trade winds in the forecast at least into Thursday.

An upper level disturbance will keep showers in the forecast over windward and mountain areas through the week with brief shower activity over leeward areas of each island. The highest rainfall trends are expected over East Maui and the windward slopes of the Big Island as an unstable upper low lingers just east of Hilo.

Wind speeds may trend lower into the moderate to breezy range from Friday to Saturday as a cold front approaches the region from the northwest.

A cold front will sweep widespread showers from west to east across the island chain by next week Monday.

High Surf Advisory until 6 p.m. HST Thursday for east facing shores of Kauai Oahu Molokai Maui and the Big Island. North, West and South shores will remain small.

