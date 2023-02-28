Enoki mushrooms sold in Hawaii recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health is warning consumers of enoki mushrooms sold in Hawaii that may be contaminated with Listeria.

DOH said a voluntary recall is in effect after the bacteria was found during a routine sampling of the mushrooms.

The enoki mushrooms were produced by Taiwan-based Changhua County Mushrooms Productions Cooperative and distributed by Jan Fruits Inc. They are sold in a 7.05 oz clear plastic package with a green-lettered “Premium” printed on the package.

For those who have purchased this product, officials urge consumers to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

If you have consumed this product, health officials said it is important to watch for symptoms, such as stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea or fever. If symptoms occur, contact your healthcare provider.

Listeriosis is a life-threatening, invasive infection caused by eating Listeria–contaminated food. Although people can sometimes develop listeriosis up to two months after eating contaminated food, symptoms usually start within several days, often with diarrhea. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics.

In addition, DOH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the following for all other enoki mushrooms:

Thoroughly cook enoki mushrooms before serving or consuming them, do not serve or consume them raw.

Do not use raw enoki mushrooms as garnish.

Do not add raw enoki mushrooms on top of soup dishes right before serving. The enoki mushrooms will not get hot enough to kill Listeria.

Keep raw enoki mushrooms separate from foods that won’t be cooked.

Wash hands after handling raw enoki mushrooms.

So far, DOH said no illnesses have been reported in connection with the enoki mushrooms.

