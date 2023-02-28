Tributes
Downed traffic light pole closes portion of Kapiolani Boulevard at Ward

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes at Ala Moana Boulevard.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:53 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A downed traffic light has closed a portion of Kapiolani Boulevard Tuesday morning, officials said.

HPD said all eastbound lanes are shut down on Kapiolani Boulevard at the Ward Avenue intersection.

It is unclear at this time what caused the pole to fall.

Meanwhile, the road closure is snarling the morning commute.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, be cautious of the slick roads and take alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

