Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Deep cleaning underway after complaints of mold, rat infestation at Big Island school

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments today over President Biden's plan to forgive student loan debt for more than 40 million Americans.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:13 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Deep cleaning is now underway at Holualoa Elementary School, where there are two mold- and rat-infested classrooms, the Hawaii State Teachers Association said.

The HSTA said Monday that the two classrooms will be the first to be deep cleaned. Crews will also remove the decades-old carpets and replace them with tile. The rooms will also get a new coat of mold-resistant paint.

The state Department of Education plans to vacate more classrooms for cleaning in the months ahead.

Teachers, parents speak out about ‘disgusting’ mold, infestations at Holualoa Elementary

It comes after teachers and parents went public with their complaints last week, saying the mold problem got so bad at the school that it’s not only compromising their health but also their children’s education.

The DOE said it conducted a mold assessment in January and temporarily relocated the most-affected classrooms. It said it increased some room temperatures and purchased de-humidifiers to reduce condensation.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The estate of a woman who was brutally beaten to death at a bus stop just outside the Kapolei...
‘They did not react’: City sued for woman’s brutal killing outside police station
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
Stand Up Wave Pool nears completion
At a cost of $40M, large new wave pool on Oahu nearing completion
Nanakuli memorial
Relatives remember mom, daughter killed in horrific West Oahu crash
Seven-month-old Abigail Lobisch died in the care of an unlicensed babysitter in February. ...
‘I feel stuck’: 4 years after infant’s overdose death, family awaits developments in trial

Latest News

The state is now offering rebates to some buyers of electric bikes.
Want an e-bike? The state wants to help you buy one (if you qualify)
HFD is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a Makiki home, killing two people.
HFD: Fire that ripped through Makiki home, killing 2, was accidental
Mark Ellman at Fridas
Mark Ellman, Maui culinary chef who pioneered ‘supporting local,’ dies at 67
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds expected to hold firm through Thursday
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds expected to hold firm through Thursday