Deep cleaning underway after complaints of mold, rat infestation at Big Island school

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Deep cleaning is now underway at Holualoa Elementary School, where there are two mold- and rat-infested classrooms, the Hawaii State Teachers Association said.

The HSTA said Monday that the two classrooms will be the first to be deep cleaned. Crews will also remove the decades-old carpets and replace them with tile. The rooms will also get a new coat of mold-resistant paint.

The state Department of Education plans to vacate more classrooms for cleaning in the months ahead.

It comes after teachers and parents went public with their complaints last week, saying the mold problem got so bad at the school that it’s not only compromising their health but also their children’s education.

The DOE said it conducted a mold assessment in January and temporarily relocated the most-affected classrooms. It said it increased some room temperatures and purchased de-humidifiers to reduce condensation.

