Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Biden to nominate Julie Su as next US labor secretary

Julie Su, of Calif., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and...
Julie Su, of Calif., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee for her to be Deputy Secretary of Labor, on Capitol Hill, March 16, 2021, in Washington. President Joe Biden is nominating Julie Su, the current deputy and former California official, as his next Labor Secretary, replacing the departing incumbent, former Boston mayor Marty Walsh.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:21 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is nominating Julie Su, the current deputy and former California official, as his next labor secretary, replacing the departing incumbent, former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

Su, a civil rights attorney and former head of California’s labor department, was central to negotiations between labor and freight rail companies late last year, working to avert an economically debilitating strike. She also has worked to broaden worker training programs and crack down on wage theft. If confirmed by the Senate, Su would also be the first Asian-American in the Biden administration to serve in the Cabinet at the secretary level.

Biden, in a statement, called her a “champion for workers.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The estate of a woman who was brutally beaten to death at a bus stop just outside the Kapolei...
‘They did not react’: City sued for woman’s brutal killing outside police station
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
Stand Up Wave Pool nears completion
At a cost of $40M, large new wave pool on Oahu nearing completion
Nanakuli memorial
Relatives remember mom, daughter killed in horrific West Oahu crash
Seven-month-old Abigail Lobisch died in the care of an unlicensed babysitter in February. ...
‘I feel stuck’: 4 years after infant’s overdose death, family awaits developments in trial

Latest News

Downed pole
Downed traffic light pole closes portion of Kapiolani Boulevard at Ward
The Biden administration says 26 million people have applied and 16 million have been approved...
Supreme Court weighs Biden student loan plan worth billions
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses a key meeting of the federal security service.
Putin admits losses in Ukraine
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
Biden to visit Selma, Ala. for voting rights anniversary