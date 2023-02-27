Wind advisories issued statewide as trades strengthen

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A wind advisory is now in effect for the usual windier areas of most islands as a very strong high pressure area generates gusty trades.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

East winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour will be possible, with localized gusts near 55 miles per hour.

A high pressure building to the north of the islands will drive strengthening trade winds through Thursday. Expect scattered showers over windward areas this week, with a few showers reaching leeward communities. https://t.co/StSnEHgzif pic.twitter.com/K2fW5Vjpog — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) February 26, 2023

Forecasters said the winds will be strong enough to tear shingles off roofs.

The public is urged to be on the alert for tree branches blown down by the winds and power outages.

The winds can also blow away tents or awnings and make it difficult to drive, especially in higher-profile vehicles like SUV’s and trucks.

First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds to persist through Thursday

Trade winds are expected to remain strong and gusty through Thursday and the wind advisory may be extended.

Winds are forecast to weaken and become much lighter by the weekend ahead of an approaching cold front that may bring widespread showers to the islands next week Monday.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.